LAWMA doubles waste removal operations across Lagos metropolis

As a way to reinstate its commitment for a cleaner environment, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has doubled waste removal operations across Lagos metropolis. promised cleaner environment for residents across Lagos State.

It reassured residents of its firm commitment to a clean environment despite the challenge of diesel scarcity and that they should bag and containerise their waste always.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, disclosed that efforts were being intensified, to clear any backlog of refuse, and to stop acts of indiscriminate waste disposal around the city.

He said that waste containers were important at home and appealed for public cooperation, to combat a resurgence of waste on road medians, canals and other illegal spots.

Odumboni, through a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs, Kadiri Folashade, on Friday, stressed that despite the serious logistics challenges faced by PSP operators, as a result of the increase in the price of diesel, they had continued to provide services to tenements.

According to him, the LAWMA Authority, in order to ensure effective turnaround time of waste collection trucks, had also ensured that landfills in the state are in proper shape.

“We have redoubled our efforts, working round the clock to ensure that we evacuate all waste anywhere around the city. Although the scarcity and high cost of diesel has been a major challenge, as all service providers’ trucks run on diesel, nonetheless, we are doing the needful and leaving no stone unturned, to maintain a clean environment and prevent health hazard to the people”.

“Over preceding months, we have rolled out advocacy and media sensitisation campaigns, to inform and educate residents on the importance of environmental cleanliness, particularly the act of waste containerisation. We have also supported efforts of PSP operators, by providing backup services in areas that experienced service gaps, with the overall aim of eradicating black spots across the metropolis”. he said.

He appealed to residents to properly bag and containerise their waste to allow more storage period and prevent littering.

According to him, “The resurgence of waste observed in some areas of the metropolis is borne out of the unforeseen diesel challenges the service providers are experiencing, and since tenements cannot keep waste in their houses, have resorted to bringing it to the highways, which isn’t proper.”

The MD further assured Lagosians of their total commitment to rid the environment of dirt and urged for their support because the cleanliness of the state is a collective responsibility.

