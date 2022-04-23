LAWMA boss places effective waste management system on strict enforcement

The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, has disclosed that the major determinant of any successful waste management system in any society remain the ability of the state government to enforce sanitation.

Odunboni said that with proper enforcement exercise, the waste management system particularly collection would become effective and that the state would become more cleaner and better.

According to him, all government agencies and officials saddled with enforcing the law, must work together to achieve a common purpose in the state.

The LAWMA boss made the observations at a one-day stakeholders’ meeting on Public Health Law 2015 and Environmental Management Protection Law 2017, organized by the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, ( AWAMN), in collaboration with LAWMA, in Ikeja.

Odumboni said: “After what we do, even if we deploy the biggest resources, the biggest brain, the biggest mind into our day to day job, and we don’t have enforcement, definitely, there would be a lot of room for disorderliness”,

“Now, our major challenge in this sector, is the nonchalant attitude of our people, who are not ready to do what is right. We all know what a right thing is. It encompasses patronage of PSPs for proper disposal of waste, prompt payment of waste bills and separating waste at source, among others”.

He, meanwhile, canvassed for a radical attitudinal change among Lagos residents particularly towards waste management and environmental practices.

Odunboni further charged health officers to take responsibility by rededicating themselves to duty, to restore the old glory of that profession, when they commanded both fear and respect among residents.

Earlier, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji, reiterated that environmental infractions would now be prosecuted at designated magistrate’s courts, urging all stakeholders to work in synergy to transform the environment.

In his contribution, the chairman of Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Environment, Desmond Eliot, noted that the various environmental laws of the state have been collapsed into one document, adding that the Assembly would continue to strengthen the legal framework for issues of environment.

The President of AWAMN, David Oriyomi, commended the state government for dedicating many magistrates’ courts to the prosecution of environmental offences, promising that drawing on the government’s support, the PSP operators would work harder to deliver good service to Lagosians.

