LAWMA arrest 65 Lagosians for dumping refuse indiscriminately

In a bid to make Lagos clean and free from environmental pollution, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has reiterated its decision to go after residents polluting the state. It also noted that it has arrested 65 persons at various locations for environmental abuses, including dumping of refuse indiscriminately.

The waste authority stated that Indiscriminate waste disposal has serious consequences on the environment, such as blockage of drainage channels, canals, defacing of the environment, and spreading of infectious diseases. It stressed that offenders arrested will be prosecuted according to the law and more violators will be arrested.

According to him: “LAWMA is not a toothless bulldog. For too long we have pleaded, that now is time to act. The new offensive is on autopilot and would spare no violator. People must be made to pay for deliberately sabotaging their habitat. Many people have been picked up at different locations caught in the act, and will be prosecuted as a deterrent to other adamant persons”.

The LAWMA managing director, Ibrahim Odumboni, while reiterating the authority’s total commitment to the cleanliness in the state, he urged residents to imbibe the culture of effective waste management. He appealed for standard and civilized environmental habits adding that it is for the common good of citizens.

Odumboni further disclosed, that his agency was working with the Neighborhood Watch and the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, MVAA, for effective human and camera surveillance, to track and apprehend persons and motorists, engaging in waste migration around the city.

