Lawan’s 2023 senatorial ambition suffers setback after INEC signals Machina

Chances of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, returning to the National Assembly for another term were becoming slimmer daily after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) confirmed that Bashir Machina won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the Yobe North Senatorial District and should be in the ballot for the 2023 election

INEC, in its report, indicated that Machina was the only member of APC that contested to become the party’s candidate for next year’s election during the primary held on May 28, 2022.

In the report sighted on Friday, the electoral umpire stated that Machina, and not Lawan, contested and that he polled 289 votes out of 300 delegates that took part in the election.

During the poll, Lawan was busy pursuing his presidential ambition, allowing Machina to contest for the seat alone without any contender.

Having lost the presidential ticket to Lagos State’s former governor, Bola Tinubu, the senate president now wants to claim the Yobe North Senatorial ticket from Machina.

But, the INEC report might have laid to rest claims by the party chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, that the Senate President won the party’s ticket.

The new development has further validated claims by Machina, who had consistently insisted that he won the primary and that he remained the candidate of the APC for the Yobe North Senatorial District 2023 National Assembly election.

The report, signed by INEC and dated June 23, 2022, was contrary to the name Lawan’s name that was submitted by the party for Yobe North senatorial election slated for February 2023, to the INEC.

He had claimed that a primary was held and that Lawan purportedly emerged the winner. Machina however had to take necessary legal steps to stop INEC from publishing the name of Lawan as the candidate of the APC.

INEC had also said it lacked the powers to pick a candidate in an election, even though its authentication was necessary to certify that an election was held.

