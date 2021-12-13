Lawan releases senators, Rep. members’ salaries, other benefits

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has disclosed details of salaries and emoluments of members of the National Assembly members, including senators and House of Representative members, saying the Nigerian legislators were among those poorly remunerated globally.

He said that contrary to figures being bandied across several platforms online, senators were receiving paltry sum of N1.5 million per month while their counterpart in the Green Chamber goes home every month with N1.3 million.

Lawan noted that contrary to reports, the claims that senators were receiving N13 million monthly were false and that those behind the figure were bent on bringing the lawmakers to disrepute.

Speaking on Monday while presenting a paper at the First Distinguished Parliamentarians Lecture Series organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, the senate president explained that the N13m was quarterly office running allowance for senators and not monthly salary.

Lawan said, “The total salary of a member of the Senate is about N1.5m while that of the House of Representatives is about N1.3m.

“The quarterly office allowance for legislators is what is erroneously conflicted with a monthly income to create confusion and mislead the Nigerians.

He added that salaries of national assembly members as approved by the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) is included in the budget allocated to the National Assembly, adding that the average office cost running cost for a senator and a member House of Representatives is N13 million and N8 million, respectively.

He pointed out that the budget of the National Assembly since 1999 have never gone above N150 billion, which accounts for about 3% of the annual budget.

On the issue of constituency projects and zonal intervention projects, he stated that the system allows legislators to nominate projects for implementation in their constituencies but they do not implement them.

“In line with their legislative mandate, they exercise oversight over the process. Corruption in Nigeria is a complex issue.

“Though corruption in any arm of government is not acceptable and must be condemned, to, however, single out one arm of government without any hard evidence is to undermine the authority of that institution. The purchase of operational vehicles for members of the National Assembly has received extensive media attention,” Sen Lawan noted.

He established that if civil servants from rank of assistant director and above are entitled to official vehicles and some ministers have a convoy of cars, he doesn’t see why the allocation of a Toyota camry and a Land Cruiser to members would be such a hideous proposition.

He further stated that the major factor that contributed to the negative perception of the legislature was political apathy, arising the school of thought that politics is a ‘dirty game’ and politicians are ‘dirty.’

