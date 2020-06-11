Lawan raises concerns over military challenges, under performance

Worried by the continuous attacks of the murderous Boko Haram in the northwest and northeastern part of the country, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has raised concerns over the challenges bedeviling the Nigerian Armed forces and the accompanied underperformance being witnessed on their part.

He said the killings of 81 and 40 people of Foduma Kolomaiya community in Gubio Local Government of Borno State and residents of Faskari Local Government of Katsina State by the Boko Haram insurgents and bandits despite the gains being recorded by troops further exposed the dire of situations of things in the Armed forces.

He noted that the development was a wake-up call for the executive and legislative arm of government in rising to the occasion by proffering solutions for the challenges being faced by the military in the war against terrorism in Nigeria.

Lawan, who spoke after the presentation of a motion on the resurgence of killings in Borno North by Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday, alleged that Boko Haram has now become a big industry and that they stopped being a religious sect.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Abubakar Kyari, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno North and Co-sponsored by Senators Kashim Shettima, APC – Borno Central and Ali Ndume, APC Borno South.

The lawmaker regretted that despite many resolutions and efforts by the Senate to stop activities of the insurgents, Boko Haram attacks still persist in the country, particularly in the northeast and northwest regions of the country.

“Boko Haram has metamorphosed from a group of religious zealots into an industry. It is an industry because what they do is not religious. They have people from different faiths and countries who are part of Boko Haram.

“This senate passed so many resolutions including the reports of the various ad-hoc committees we set up, senator Kabiru Gaya once headed a committee on insecurity and he toured many parts of the northwest then I also chaired another committee with a public hearing and everything with all the service chiefs were invited but it has persisted.

“I don’t want to say meeting the President is something that we have to reveal if we do, but of course it is natural that issues like this will be of interest for us to discuss with the President, and we have been doing that.

“What is necessary is for us to persist. Our Armed Forces have their challenges, and therefore, we will continue to look at those challenges and try to address them.

“However, where anybody is found wanting, our stand should be that people should occupy offices based on their performance.

“There’s no point if somebody is not registering successes for such person to continue to be there, but that is if you give that person the necessary tools to fight. So, we should give them the necessary tools, and then we hold them accountable.

“We will do that in addition to of course meeting Mr. President, it is not going to be the Senate President, I’ll make sure that I have my colleague in the House of Representatives because this is a national question.”