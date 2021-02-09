Lawan pushes herders crisis solution to political leaders

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has raised alarm over the rising insecurity across the country, particularly the resurgence of banditry, kidnapping, and herdsmen crisis in Nigeria.

He indicated that if the insecurity challenges were not swiftly addressed such that would put stop to criminality arising from the activities of bandits and kidnappers, development would be elusive in the nation.

Lawan also hinted that without political leaders’ intervention, stopping the herdsmen crisis and the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the country would prove herculean.

Delivering his speech to welcome lawmakers back from the Christmas/New Year break on Tuesday, the Senate president maintained that herders crisis, banditry among others remain a potent threat to the nation’s security.

He added that it was important for political leaders across the country to unite against criminality and resist the antics of divisive elements bent on instigating inter-ethnic tensions in Nigeria.

Lawan described the emergence of inter-tribal and inter-ethnic conflicts in some states in the South West as “worrisome” which requires the immediate intervention of political leaders.

He added that they are challenges that require the collaborative effort of the legislature and executive to tackle.

“Distinguished Colleagues, the very recent emergence of inter-ethnic and inter-tribal conflicts in some parts of our country is worrisome. The Senate calls for calm. The situation also calls for leadership at all levels of government.

“Leaders must unite to fight and defeat criminality in the Country. Leaders must also unite to fight any divisive and centrifugal sentiments, and tendencies

“Political leaders are problem solvers. As parliamentarians, we should search for possible legislation to address the issues that tend to create tensions amongst our people.

“We are going to consult and partner with all arms and tiers of governments, in our quest to finding lasting solutions to these ugly developments,” he added.