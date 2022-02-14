Lawan endorses Sanwo-Olu for second term

The President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has said that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, deserve to lead the state for another four-year term to complete the progress the state has achieved recently.

Lawan said that the work he is doing towards delivering dividends of good governance to the people of Lagos State and to validate the State’s position as the economic and commercial nerve centre of the country deserve not to stop at this time.

He endorsed the governor at the fifth Town Hall Meeting and Empowerment Programme organised by the lawmaker representing Lagos West in the Senate, Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan, popularly known as Yayi, at the Police College, Ikeja.

Lawan, who opened his speech on a note of admiration for the Governor, said the party leadership across the country had watched with satisfaction the giant strides being made by Sanwo-Olu, stating that without any equivocation, the Governor deserved re-election.

He said: “We have been watching you over the last two and half years. You have been very wonderful. You have been consistent in terms of service delivery to the people of Lagos and indeed this country. You are focused…”

The Senate helmsman endorsed Sanwo-Olu’s return after the completion of his current tenure, saying the tremendous achievements the State recorded within a short period under the Governor’s watch needed to progress, saying one good term you’re doing deserves another term.

The Senate President, meanwhile, commended Adeola for his contribution to the robustness of the Senate and his efforts to uplift his constituents through regular empowerment.

Lawan called for more support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that the People’s Democratic Party had damaged the country beyond measures in its sixteen years of governance. He, however, assured that the ruling party was up to the task to defeat the opposition again.

Sanwo-Olu, while addressing the digniteries and guest at the event, lauded Adeola’s empowerment programme, noting that some of the items, such as the ambulances and hospital equipment would go beyond party affiliations when they become operational.

The governor described the lawmaker’s efforts towards complementing President Muhammadu Buhari and of the State Government efforts as second to none.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to further develop Lagos state in all ramifications and pledged that he will continue to carry out human-friendly projects that will have positive impacts on Lagosians and by extension, Nigeria.

