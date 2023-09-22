Lawal promises to end Kidnapping, banditry, others across Zamfara

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has promised to end kidnapping, banditry and other forms of crimes that had prevented residents from moving across the state freely without nursing fears.

Lawal stated that efforts were already been put in place by security agencies to ensure that kidnapping of residents especially students, cattle rustling and others end across Zamfara.

The governor gave the assurance on Friday after a meeting with Heads of Security agencies in the atate, following abduction of six students of Federal University Gusau.

Addressing pressmen after the meeting, Lawal, who was represented by his deputy, Mani Mummuni, stressed that security operatives are working tirelessly to address the current situation.

The governor disclosed that the government would provide all necessary support to the security agencies to restore normalcy in all affected areas.

Meanwhile, he directed the heads of the Security agencies to improve troops’ presence in volatile areas for surveillance, in order to either apprehend or neutralize the gunmen immediately.

The security chiefs assured their commitment to restoring peace in the State, adding that the troops were actively pursuing the gunmen to ensure the safe rescue of all victims.

The Emergency Security Council meeting was necessitated by last night’s kidnapping of students of the University who were abducted in their off-campus residence in Sabo Gida village in Bungudu Local Government Area.

