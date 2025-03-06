Lawal appoints Yakubu Haidara as Zamfara head service

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has appointed Yakubu Haidara, as the new Head of the State Civil Service replacing Ahmad Liman.

The appointment of Haidara, which becomes effective immediately, comes on the heels of his predecessor’s retirement from office last month.

His induction was confirmed through a statement releasedin a statement on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Nakwada.

Haidara, an experienced administrator, earned a degree in Political Science from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, in 1989.

He was appointed a Permanent Secretary in 2012 and has since worked across various ministries, departments, and agencies.

Before this new role, he served as the Permanent Secretary for Cabinet Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

meanwhile, Governor Lawal has commended the outgoing Head of Service for his years of dedication and urged Haidara to uphold professionalism in his new role.

“The government acknowledges Ahmad Liman’s commitment and service. I urge the newly appointed Head of Service to perform his duties with integrity and ensure strict compliance with public service regulations,” Lawal stated.