LAUTECH discloses identities of deceased nursing students

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has released the identities of the nursing students who died in a tragic auto crash while travelling to Ogbomoso, Oyo State, to sit for their final examinations.

The university identified the deceased as Shehu Hamza, Idris Jamila, Abdulraheem Maimunah Hamza, Blessing Kevwe, Owoicho Elizabeth, and Aroke Victoria.

According to the institution, the victims, all final-year students, were travelling in a commercial bus from Suleja, Niger State, to the university for their final examinations when the accident occurred along the Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road in Otte, Kwara State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Registrar, Olayinka Balogun, LAUTECH extended its condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the deceased, stating that the university stands in solidarity with them during this time of immeasurable grief.

The statement read: “This devastating incident has left our entire academic community in mourning. The students were not only pursuing their educational dreams with determination and resilience, but they also embodied the spirit of hope and progress that defines our institution.

“While we grieve as an institution, we call on all members of the public to join us in prayer for the fortitude of the families, friends, and colleagues to bear this irreparable loss. We pray that the memories of the departed will continue to inspire us to uphold the values of compassion, perseverance, and unity.”