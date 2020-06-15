Update: Burial arrangement on-stand-by for Osinowo in Ijebu

When asked whether the family suspected if the Osinowo’s was not natural, the supervisor said that what matters to the those the deceased left behind was to lay the body of the senator to rest and continue with their lives.
Meanwhile, the late senator had during last week celebrated his one year in office as senator representing Lagos state East Senatorial District at National Assembly after his several years of service as member of Lagos State House of Assembly.
On Wikipedia, the deceased was profiled to had in 1977 worked with Federal Ministry of Works, Lagos State as a Land Officer till 1979 and disengaged for a better job.
He became Managing Director at NITAL International from 1986 to 2003, later Managing Director at NIMCO International Co. from 1990 to 2003.
Accoding to Wikipedia, the deceased also worked as Managing Director, at Extreme Piling and Construction Company and NIMCO Dredging Company from 1990 to 2003.
Osinowo began his political life in the second republic serving as a youth Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). The state Chairman was late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.