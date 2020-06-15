Update: Burial arrangement on-stand-by for Osinowo in Ijebu

Whether true or false, farewell journey has began for Lagos State East Senatorial District late Senator, Adebayo Osinowo, with confirmed ‪burial arrangements been put on-stand-by at deceased’s home town in Ijebu axis of Ogun State, before arrival of the senator’s ramains at the town tonight.

It was gathered that the remains of the deceased arrived his home town tonight after family took possession of Osinowo’s body few hours after the late senator’s death was reported.

Amidst uncertainty, family to the deceased were said to had gone to receive the body on Monday from one of Lagos state isolation centers and traveled with body to prepare him for final burial in Ijebu.

Although, several hours after, a source from Ijebu confirmed to The Guild that the remains of senator arrived Ijebu for burial in an ambulance belonging to Obalende LCDA and that he doubt it if the burial would go on tonight due to time.

Earlier, one of the deceased’s family members, a serving Supervisor at Kosofe Local Government, Monsuru Osinowo, disclosed to The Guild that the family had received the body of late senator from the government and they were travelling to Ijebu to prepare him for final burial.

He hinted that the family could go ahead with the late senator’s burial today if time permits them or may have to postpone it till tomorrow if need be.

He noted that the deceased was up and healthy as at yesterday and that he was admitted at one of Lagos state’s isolation centres until news of his death reached the family.

When asked whether the family suspected if the Osinowo’s was not natural, the supervisor said that what matters to the those the deceased left behind was to lay the body of the senator to rest and continue with their lives.

Meanwhile, the late senator had during last week celebrated his one year in office as senator representing Lagos state East Senatorial District at National Assembly after his several years of service as member of Lagos State House of Assembly.

On Wikipedia, the deceased was profiled to had in 1977 worked with Federal Ministry of Works, Lagos State as a Land Officer till 1979 and disengaged for a better job.

He became Managing Director at NITAL International from 1986 to 2003, later Managing Director at NIMCO International Co. from 1990 to 2003.

Accoding to Wikipedia, the deceased also worked as Managing Director, at Extreme Piling and Construction Company and NIMCO Dredging Company from 1990 to 2003.

Osinowo began his political life in the second republic serving as a youth Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). The state Chairman was late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Abiola.