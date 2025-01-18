Late Alaafin’s daughter accuses ex-wife of paternity fraud

In a shocking allegation, the daughter of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Adeyemi Aminat, has accused her father’s former wife of faking the paternity of her child.

This accusation was in response to a comment made by the Alaafin’s estranged wife Queen Dami, which Amina deemed hypocritical, given that she had been publicly questioning someone else’s child’s paternity while allegedly being uncertain about her own child’s father.

In a post shared on her social media handle on Friday, Aminat stressed that Dami, who had a history of controversy after fleeing the Alaafin’s palace in 2020 and returning to apologize almost a year later, has long been disrespecting the throne and the royal family at large.

According to her, “The Alaafin throne is not to be rubbished the disrespect is unbecoming, kilóle tóbè won so eran méran kikan kankán pa ni. Don’t play with me dammy | have all of the blood test and the evidence b4 kakabiesi was late….. mio ba i sere gómo lofolómo”

“If you have PROOF, I have PROOF too don’t play….Dammy you’re abusing someone that they don’t know the father of their child, do you know the father of your own child? Mo bèrè lówó e ni the fact that we’re not talking doesn’t mean we don’t know what to say omo to lo ra ni port Harcourt. Dey play.”