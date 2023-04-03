LASWA educates Lagosians on waterways safety, distributes lifejackets, others

To improve waterways safety and prepare residents for the rainy season, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has commenced a safety awareness campaign across the state especially in riverine communities to enlighten them about safety rules and regulations.

Aside from the safety tips, the waterways regulatory body handed residents safety information booklets, safety souvenirs, and different sizes of Life jackets.

In a statement released by Head, Public Affairs Unit, LASWA, Wuraola Alake, on Monday, the agency disclosed that the weeklong sensitization exercise commenced at Ebute Ero jetty and then moved to Sabonkoji, Temidire, and Liverpool Jetties.

After the first day, the safety awareness campaign team left for Ipakodo ferry terminal and later moved to Baiyeku, Ibeshe, and Ijede Jetties Ikorodu axis of the state.

According to the statement, at each o the communities, LASWA officials lectured passengers on safety precautions such as what to do in an emergency, how to wear a lifejacket properly, and other safety rules and regulations at each event.

“Commuters also engaged in an interactive session during which passengers inquired about waterways transportation while also commending the regulatory Authority for organizing such a lofty program”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

