LASUTH trains health workers on coronavirus management

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) has commenced a training program for healthcare workers on best practices for coronavirus patient management and prevention of the deadly global pandemic among its workforce.

It said that such move had become pertinent following rising incidence of confirmed patients in the state, which mandated that health care providers be equipped with the right information on case management as well as staff protection.

The Head of Department, Community Health and Primary Health Care, LASUTH, Dr. Yinka Adeniran, said that no cure had been found for the disease and that it was thus important to ensure best practice in dealing with new patients and suspected cases

Adeniran, who recently spoke at the training session, stated that health care workers must follow adequate precautions of social distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene as well as the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when attending to suspicious cases.

He reiterated that all patients who come to the hospital must present full travel history, records of possible exposure to the infection and that symptoms of the pandemic disease should be specifically watched out for by attending staff.

The department head said that all patients at the hospital should be screened for covid19 in order to ensure quick identification, isolation and treatment of incidence cases.

According to Adeniran, such processes would curb spread of the viral infection in the state and protect health workers from possible contact with the disease.

He disclosed that the training program would also address topics such as coronavirus mode of transmission, symptom identification, incubation period, prevention strategies, appropriate use of PPE, myths and misconceptions surrounding the pandemic as well as others which would be discussed extensively with the attending health workers.