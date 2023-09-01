LASUCOM, Council, others task doctors on professionalism, healthcare delivery

The Provost of The Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Ikeja, Prof. Abiodun Adewuya, the Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, and other medical experts have asked doctors and surgeons to be professional in their duties and strive to ensure better healthcare service delivery across the country.

They stated that service to humanity must be considered first in their daily practice, just as the doctors and surgeons commit themselves towards development of the Nigerian health sector.

The appeal was made on Thursday during the induction ceremony of the 17th and 7th sets of graduating medical doctors as well as dental surgeons respectively from LASUCOM held in Ikeja,

Adewuya urged the 37 medical doctors and seven surgeons been inducted to commit themselves to working hard in their pursuit of professionalism and laying good track record in the industry.

He added that they use the knowledge and power acquired as medical professionals to bring about change on their patients, communities, profession, and their parents who have invested heavily towards their attainment of becoming an expert.

According to him, Every one of you should ensure he lives in accordance the morals taught over the years in the institution.

He promised that the institution would continuously commit itself to maintaining the delivery of high quality doctors and dentists, saying since 1999 the institution has not failed on the track to churn out experts that have gone ahead to contribute immensely to healthcare delivery in the country.

The Registrar, MDCN, Sanusi, who inducted the health practitioners, tasked the doctors and the new inductees to be discipline and have compassion for their patients always.

While reminding them they have been called into a noble profession and must live up to expectation, he said: “Your are under obligation to give in your best and restore people back to health and for you to do that, discipline must be first”.

Sanusi said Lagos State is occupying “a prime position in this Country and we cannot allow things to go down into the drain.”

On her part, the Medical Elder at the induction ceremony, Prof. Rachael Akinola, implored the doctors and the dental surgeons especially the new professionals, to consider service to humanity and country.

According to her, the new phase of induction demands that you consolidate and commit yourselves to the profession, your parents, and the society.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Adeniran Waheed, disclosed that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, administration is committed to advancing medical education in the State as part of its commitment to the second pillar of the THEMES + agenda, the policy thrust of the administration.

He charged LASUCOM to “work harder, not to rest on your oars.”

The Chief Medical Director, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Adetokunbo Fabanwo, who was represented by the Director, Clinical Services and Training, Prof Adebowale, said LASUTH is committed towards delivering the mandate of Sanwo-Olu to Lagosians which is sound healthcare.

