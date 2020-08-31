LASU VC sets modalities for school resumption

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) has set modalities for resumption of academic activities after disruption occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The Guild had earlier reported that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday announced that tertiary institutions would be allowed to open from September 14th, 2020, while primary and secondary schools may be reopened on September 21 after five months of lockdown introduced to curb spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

LASU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said that announced that the institution’s student would resume in batches as part of measures to mitigate person-to-person transmission among students and staff.

Speaking while addressing questions during a radio program on Eko 89.7 fm, Fagbohun explained that students in 400, 500, and 600 levels would resume before others and that 200 and 300 levels would resume two months before the commencement of their examinations.

“A gradual phasing has been done for our students’ resumption. Students in 400 to 600 levels would resume for duration of two months with an intensive lecture starting from 9 am to 3 pm for those that reside off-campus.

“After the completion of 400 to 600 levels’ resumption, students in 200 and 300 levels are to resume for a two-month lecture before the commencement of their examinations. Resumption of the students in 200 and 300 levels are divided into different days of the week,’’ he said.

According to him, 300-level students would be on campus for lectures on Mondays and Wednesdays while Tuesdays and Thursdays, are for 200-level students.

“In line with the NCDC requirement for medical facilities, LASU has a COVID-19 team to keep the university on toes in ensuring compliance, Isolation places have been provided in the University with the prepared roadmap, and this is to say that LASU is prepared to accommodate students and visitors,” the VC added.