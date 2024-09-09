LASU VC removes LASUCOM Provost over insubordination

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has approved the interdiction of the Provost of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), Prof. Biodun Adewuya, for allegedly disclosing official information without approval.

Other allegations leveled against Adewuya were insubordination,

actions prejudicial to the security of the university and the state, divided loyalty, and conduct unbecoming of a public officer.

Meanwhile, to avoid any leadership vacuum, the school leadership, on Sunday, announced the appointment of Prof. Olufemi Idowu as Acting Provost for LASUCOM.

These actions, according to a memo with reference number LASU/ASE/PF/3394, dated 30th August 2024, constitute serious misconduct and are in violation of the university’s regulations as stipulated in Chapter 3, Sections 3.6 and 3.8 (3.8.1) of the Conditions of Service for Senior Staff (September 2017).

In a statement on Sunday by the Head of Information and Public Relations, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, said that Idowu, who is Ademuwa’s deputy, was appointed to lead LASUCOM in Acting capacity.

“Prior to the interdiction, Prof. Adewuya had been issued two separate queries regarding the allegations, to which he provided responses. However, the Vice Chancellor deemed these responses unsatisfactory and unacceptable and, as such, has referred the case to the Joint Council-Senate Disciplinary Committee for further investigation.

“The interdiction of Prof. Adewuya is effective from 3rd September 2024 and will last for an initial period of three (3) months, during which time he is relieved of all official duties as a member of staff of Lagos State University and as Provost of LASUCOM, in accordance with Chapter 3, Section 3.9.7 (e) of the University’s Conditions of Service for Senior Staff.

“In the interim, the Vice Chancellor has approved the appointment of Prof. Olufemi Emmanuel Idowu, the Deputy Provost of LASUCOM, as Acting Provost with effect from Tuesday, 3rd September 2024.

“Prof. Idowu, from the Department of Surgery, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, will serve in this capacity pending the outcome of the investigation by the Joint Council-Senate Disciplinary (Academic) Committee concerning Prof. Adewuya.”