LASU: The new Vice-Chancellor and leadership style

“The behaviour of leaders has a large ripple effect, felt first by employees and then more widely”- Unknown Author

Sunday, 20th March, 2022, marked exactly six months since 58-year old Professor of Physiology, Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, assumed office as the 9th Substantive Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Ojo, Nigeria, having strode into a heroine-like welcome by exuberant staff and students in the main campus of the university in Ojo.

The manner of her assumption in September had all the trappings of a leader in whom a healthy dose of goodwill is generously reposed by the vast majority of stakeholders in the university. Fast-forward to six months down the line, she has not only succeeded in calcifying the trust of those who received her with open arms hopeful that she would heal wounds and stabilize the institution after months of a tensed succession race that sharply divided interests and leanings, but she has also managed to convince those who didn’t, that she is just the kind of leader the university needs in this phase of her development.

In LASU today, there is an atmosphere of peace and ease; palpable happiness amongst staff and students, and most importantly, a sense of direction, all of which will make even her biggest critics want to admit that Prof. Olatunji-Bello is doing something that sits well with a vast majority of critical stakeholders of the university.

Whatever has worked for the respected academic so far, keeping the university in such a stable state and trashing some prophecies of doom that had foreboded her imminent appointment by the State governor, merits a look-into.

Interestingly, some people have rationalized the modest success of the professor and pastor to her being a naturally likeable person. That, to my mind, is rather facile; to suggest that her acceptability is based mainly on her being a woman, her good looks and personable mien, or perhaps on the fact that she is humble and respectful, inspite of her origin from a renowned and affluent background, and other such arguments cannot stand the test of rigorous deconstruction.

*A point that could, however, and which would have few, if any objections, is that the woman renowned for being the second female to occupy the position of LASU VC embodies a leadership style that is deliberately kind and has a human face, what some describe as a humane leadership, a leadership based on the conviction motivation of staff energizes productivity.*

Prof. Olatunji-Bello is an effortlessly humane and intentional leader, and time and again, she has shown that. Her speech at the University Mosque at the Convocation Jumat Service, provides a most recent example to back this argument. She said, “Each morning when I drive into the campus and see the smile on people’s faces, I feel happy.”

At a time when socio-economic situations are putting more strains on people’s pockets, mental health and wellbeing, Prof. Olatunji-Bello’s kind of humane leadership is what the people of LASU needs at this time.

In his book titled “The Management Shift”, Vlakta Hlupic argues that the new world of work that is emerging from the pandemic requires a model of leadership based on people, purpose, and collaboration. This, he said, will not only speed up recovery, but also create happier, healthier, and more purposeful workplaces that do well financially and are able to attract and keep talent.

“Humane leadership will become one of the key competitive advantages for any organisation that implements this leadership approach. If we prioritise fair treatment, clear communication and employee welfare, we can build a healthy culture that becomes a powerful commercial asset.” She has made the pursuit of staff and students welfare the fulcrum upon which the success of her six strategic goals, and vision to make LASU, the best in West Africa, is hinged.

Under her nascent leadership, salaries are paid on or before the 23rd of the month, allowances are not withheld, approval and prompt release of funds for developmental pursuits is the norm, training and retraining is prioritized, and the wellness and wellbeing of staff through regular and free health checkup is constant. She has also introduced the donation of funds to students who win laurels are national and international competitions while entrenching a conducive environment for working and learning, amongst other eloquent testimonies of her thoughtful leadership. The list is endless.

The results: LASU is making steady progressive steps, with the institution becoming a fertile ground for ideas and innovation; local and international institutions are coming with partnership offers; private individuals, organisations and the government are donating and opening facilities and academic excellence through teaching, research and service are entrenched.

However, one would kid himself to say that it is completely hunky-dory. No, it is not. No leader, no matter how good can have 100 percent of followers behind him or her at every point, especially within such a short period of time. There is still a long way to go, and more lot more to achieve. But what is not in doubt, is that journey to LASU’s greatness is very much on course, and the next four and half years will prove just that.

Oluwaseun Gbanja works with the Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, Lagos State University._

