LASU shuts down hostels after three students test COVID-19 positive

As part of measures to flatten COVID-19 community transmission, the management of Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM), has shut down its hostels after three students tested positive to coronavirus.

The management has also placed the three students under isolation and commenced contact tracing to further curtail the continued spread of the virus in Lagos.

Confirming the action, the Head, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations for the institution, Ademola Adekoya, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, added that other students that had contact with the affected students were being tested to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

