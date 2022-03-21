LASU postpones 25th convocation lecture over Buhari’s visit

The Lagos State University (LASU) has announced a new date for its 25th convocation lecture expected to be delivered by the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirants, Bola Tinubu, over the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

LASU said that the postponement was due to national engagements that would be held in the state at the time of the lecture and that the activities required the utmost attention of everyone in the state.

According to the institution, the lecture will now hold on Thursday, 24th, March 2022 at the Buba Marwa Auditorium Complex sited at the varsity’s main campus in Ojo, Ojo Local Government.

The change in date was confirmed by the institution’s Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, in a statement made available to newsmen.

Adekoya stressed that all necessary logistics have been provided to ensure that the lecture becomes successful and that all guests have fruitful deliberation.

According to him, all inconveniences the institution’s actions particularly the change in date may have caused guests and students are deeply regretted.

Tinubu, during the lecture titled: Global trends: Nigeria’s rightful place in the world, is expected to examine the global trends of events as it concerns Nigeria and how the country could become better for all to live in.

As gathered, the lecture to be delivered by the former state governor, which was earlier fixed for Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, is part of programmes lined up by the institution for the convocation ceremony proper.

The statement read: “The 25th Convocation Ceremony Lecture that will be delivered by the former Governor, Lagos State and National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will now take place on Thursday, 24th March 2022 at Buba Marwa Auditorium, Main Campus, Ojo, Lagos.

“The Lecture had earlier been scheduled to hold on Tuesday, 22nd March 2022. The change in the date was due to an equally important State assignment that will take the attention of not only the University but also Lagos State as a whole”.

Earlier, the LASU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has disclosed that about 7,232 students would receive their certificates from the institution during the convocation ceremony.

The vice chancellor added that 112 students would be awarded first class, which is the highest so far to be churned out by the institution since its establishment in the state.

