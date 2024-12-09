LASU lecturers, others begin indefinite strike over salary disparities

The joint action committee of the academic and non-academic staff of Lagos State University (LASU) has paralyzed learning activities in the school after declaring an indefinite strike over salary disparities.

They stated that the disparities were not among the staff but between LASU and other universities in the state as well as salary increases.

A breakdown of the salary increment requested by the striking workers includes payment of 20 percent salary increase as promised by the governor during his election campaign.

Others include payment of 20 per cent and 35 per cent agreement reached between the federal government and university workers.

They commenced the industrial action after their demands to their employer, the Lagos state government, were not addressed.

The unions involved include the LASU chapters of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

Also involved in the strike were the LASU Chapters of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Justifying their decision, the chairman, NASU-LASU, Justice Obafemi, said that the genesis of the industrial action was the promised 20 per cent salary increase made by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during his electioneering campaign.

Obafemi said that after the election, the governor only paid the civil servants at Alausa Secretariat, neglecting the staff of the tertiary institutions.

“They used us, and in spite of our active contributions and efforts we made during the election, they have not fulfilled their promise.

“There is also a disparity in payment of salaries between LASU and the other two state-owned tertiary institutions.

“Even before Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), and Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) transmuted to universities, their staff were earning more than LASU staff,” the NASU chairman said.

Obafemi added that when the administration came on board as new leaders, the unions wrote to the state government to look into the disparities.

“Also, the 20 per cent and 35 per cent agreement reached between the federal government and university workers.

“We set up a committee to look into it and sent all our requests to the government to harmonise salaries of all the academic institutions in the state.

“We had several meetings with the Lagos State Ministry of Tertiary Education and Ministry of Establishment and Training.

“Also, the LASU management tried to step into the matter. The vice-chancellor has pleaded several times, but we cannot continue to sacrifice the welfare of our union members,” Mr Obafemi said.

The chairman of ASUU-LASU, Ibrahim Bakare, who also spoke on the issue, said that the unions were more interested in peace, adding that the action was an agitation for staff welfare.

Bakare said that all unions in the institution decided to come together and collaborate to get to where they are today.

“We are being civil and not disrespecting the Senate of the university. We will remain calm for the government to address our demands and call us for a meeting,” he added.

His SSANU-LASU counterpart, Seyi Lawal, said that it had discussed and given the government several ultimatums to address and meet its demands.

Lawal said that the government had been playing games with them, so the unions decided to take action by calling for an indefinite strike.

“We have not even gotten to the stage of payment of minimum wage; we want the government to address these demands first,” he added.

The Coordinator, the Center for information and Public Relations, LASU, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, said in a statement that the institution’s Senate had declared a Christmas and New Year break for the students and staff.

She said that the break started today till Jan. 5, 2025, adding that all university activities, including lectures and socio-academic events, would resume on Jan. 6, 2025.

“All students residing in the university’s hostels across all campuses (Ojo, LASUCOM, Epe and Badagry) are required to vacate the hostels within 48 hours.

“The university management appreciates the support and dedication of staff and students throughout the year and wishes everyone a joyous Christmas and a prosperous New Year,” Thomas-Onashile said.