LASU introduces 50% tuition fees refund for good students

The Management of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has introduced initiative to reward students with high academic performance across all faculties, saying it has put in place a policy to guarantee 50 per cent refund of school fees to students with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 in every session.

It explained that the initiative was to promote healthy competitiveness and reward good students with excellent performance across the school such that would spurred undergraduates interests in their academics, among others while on campus.

The varsity’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, gave who announced the new reward system on Monday during the matriculation ceremony of the 2020/2021 students, said that the policy was to promote healthy competition among the students who consistently maintain average of the CGPA.

Speaking after matriculating 6,648 students into the academic programmes of the institution, Olatunji-Bello noted that LASU had over the years remained on the path of academic excellence and distinguished itself in the comity of universities in the country.

She said, “We are committed to excellence and determined to emerge as the best university in the West Africa region. Our students’ welfare is top on our priorities as we will ensure that the learning environment remains conducive for learning.

“My dear matriculating students, please note that the distance between matriculation and convocation ceremonies is quite wide and yet so close, it is important that the journey ends successfully.’’

Olatunji-Bello advised the matriculating students to be regular in attendance at lectures, carry out all assignments shun deviant behaviours and avoid indecent dressing among others.

“The university has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices, corruption and hooliganism. Those found culpable will be dealt with in line with their disciplinary mechanisms, “she said.

On his part, the Acting Dean, Students Affairs Division, Dr Tajudeen Olumoko, said that the cardinal objective of the exercise was to acquaint the students with the fundamental principles, norms and culture of the institution. Olumoko added that it was expected they abide by all rules and regulations of the university.

