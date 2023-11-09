LASU certificate racketeering report can’t distract me- VC

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has said that the report being peddled on certificate racketeering within the institution cannot distract her and other members of the school management team.

Olatunji-Bello stated that publisher of the report were determine to put a spoke in the wheel of LASU progress with the report, saying we will not allow that.

She urged members of staff of the University to remain focused on the pursuit of the goals and aspirations of LASU and not allow such report distract them.

The Vice Chancellor stated this yesterday when she joined other members of the Governing Council on a tour of facilities at the Epe Campus of the institution.

While speaking at a brief interaction between the Council and officials of the campus before the commencement of the tour said, “I am enjoying the cooperation of all staff and students of the Epe Campus and I want that to continue. Don’t let us be distracted by the actions of some fifth columnists who want to bring us down. We must remain focused and work together to achieve our goals.”

She also unveiled plans by the administration to bolster facilities on the campus, especially with the growing population of students at the campus occasioned by the commencement of new academic programmes.

The VC’s views were echoed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Sir. David Sunmoni, who said the growth of the campus was paramount to the Council.

“I give you my assurances that the Council is always here for you. We will not be distracted by what some fifth columnists are saying. We have a lot of development potentials on the Epe Campus, and we are determined to develop the potentials. Please keep up the good work you are doing,” he said.

Prof. Rafiu Okuneye, Head of the Epe Campus, in his welcome address was full of appreciation to the Council and Management for the visible progress that has taken place on the campus since the Council last visited in November 2021.

He reeled out some of the improvements that have taken place in the campus in the period to include the construction of the main gate house, approval of all nine (9) academic programmes in the faculty of Environmental Sciences presented for resource verification by the NUC, the construction of Faculty of Environmental Sciences building, perimeter fencing of the whole campus, rehabilitation and upgrading of Staff Club on the campus, constriction ot blocks of toilets and security houses and the commencement of the construction of Hon. Tunji Bello Lecture Theatre, amongst others.

He also used the opportunity to seek the Council’s intervention in some other areas as part of efforts to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in the campus.

