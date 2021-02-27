LASU approves date for resumption, other academic activities

Following the suspension of Non-Academic Staff Unions (NASU) of industrial action, the Lagos State University (LASU) management has announced that academic activities would resume on Monday, 1st March, 2021.

LASU further announced that all activities suspended after the strike commenced during the first semester would be completed immediately to fast-track second semester kick-off.

The management, in a statement made available through its official social media handles yesterday, stated that the date would not be adjusted to cover the days lost to strike.

The statement reads: “Sequel to the suspension of the JAC industrial action by Non-Academic Staff Unions (NASU) in the University, Management hereby announces the resumption of academic activities from Monday, 1st March, 2021.

“In view of this development, Management directs all students to return to the campuses (Ojo, Ikeja & Epe) on Mon., 1st March, 2021 for the completion of first semester, 2019/2020 Academic Session.

“Also, suspended examinations will commence on Wed., 3rd March, 2021. In addition, the Second Semester, 2019/2020 Academic Session will commence, Monday, 15th March, 2021.

“The University Management welcomes all students back to the campuses and wishes them best of luck in their outstanding examinations that were suspended due to the strike”.