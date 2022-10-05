LASTMA warns Discos against traffic law contravention

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned officials of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to often adhere strictly to traffic laws while on duties across the State.

LASTMA disclosed that the warning became imperative following reports of some EKEDC drivers contravening traffic laws, particularly when on official duties.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, gave the warning on Wednesday in Oshodi while receiving 500 operational reflective jackets donated to the Agency by EKEDC.

Oreagba, who was represented at the event by the Quarter Master General (QMG), LASTMA, Oki Bakare, stressed that the agency

He said: “In as much as we sincerely want to appreciate your gesture for identifying with us through the donations of these operational reflective jackets, we must equally bring to your notice the need to caution some of your drivers to adhere to traffic regulations on our roads”.

“It was observed that some of your drivers, while on official duties, indiscriminately park on our roads thereby causing major obstructions to other roads users”, the LASTMA boss added.

The General Manager, however, called on other private organisations across the State to emulate the kind gesture of EKEDC and support the state government in its traffic management and control efforts.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, EKEDC, Dr. Tunde Sanda, said the donation of the operational reflective jackets was part of activities marking EKEDC’s Year 2022 Customer Service Week Corporate Social Responsibility.

Sanda, who spoke through the Chief Customer Experience Officer, Catherine Ezeafulukwe, stated that the donation was part of the firm’s decision to support officials working for the development of the state.

According to him, “Customer service is an integral part of our existence as a company since we work towards absolute customer satisfaction. Hence, recognising the paramount role of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) in its effective management and transformation of an organised traffic system on major roads in the State”.

The Chief Executive Officer also commended the Lagos State Government for the establishment of an institution like LASTMA, which had over the years been effectively managing and controlling traffic across the State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

