LASTMA seizes 19 vehicles for contravening traffic regulations

No fewer than 19 vehicles have been seized by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for contravening traffic regulations around Apongbon inwards and outwards Lagos Island axis of the state.

The seizure was said to have been due to the continuous traffic gridlock usually caused by drivers of vehicles in garages and parks.

The General Manager, (LASTMA) Bolaji Oreagba disclosed that the on-going total clampdown exercise embarked upon by the Authority was to generally ease off traffic flow to motorists ahead ‘Ember Months’ across the State.

Oreagba stated that study conducted revealed that traffic gridlock being experienced by motorists are caused by recalcitrant drivers who do not want to comply with the State Traffic Laws and Regulations.

He said that the on-going total Enforcement exercise, which is expected to cover major identified spots is being coordinated by the Core Operations Commands (COC) from LASTMA Headquarters at Oshodi.

“I must implore law abiding citizens of Lagos State, especially motorists, to adhere strictly to the traffic law of the State in order not to run afoul of the law which has consequences.

We must all have a positive attitude towards obeying the law of the State which was made to ensure orderliness and fast-paced socio-economic improvement of individuals, corporate entities and generality of the people”. he said.

The manager, through a statement released on Sunday by the Director, Public Affairs Unit, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, assured residents of the Authority’s commitment in ensuring free flow of traffic on all our roads.

Oreagba urged drivers and road users to be compliant with traffic laws, to make the ‘Smart City’ vision achievable in Lagos.

He further advised LASTMA officials to be more dedicated on effective traffic monitoring and management across the metropolis.

On his part, the Director of Operations that led the team, Peter Gbejemede confirmed that the enforcement operations around Apongbon, CMS and Iyana-Oworo traffic was observed to flow better for motorists.

He maintained that owner of the seized vehicles would be arraigned at Lagos Mobile Court to serve as deterrent to others.

