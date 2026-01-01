LASTMA sacks five officers over misconduct

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has sanctioned 19 of its officers for various acts of misconduct recorded in 2025, with five dismissed from service and nine demoted.

The disciplinary measures followed investigations and approvals by the Lagos State Civil Service Commission. The remaining officers received severe warning letters after being found culpable of violating operational guidelines.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said the authority strengthened its internal monitoring system to check excesses among officers on Lagos roads.

The announcement was made on Thursday in Lagos, during a briefing where Bakare-Oki highlighted the importance of accountability and the authority’s commitment to improving traffic management.

The sanctions affect officers deployed across Lagos State, where LASTMA continues to oversee traffic operations and ensure the free flow of vehicles and movement of people and goods.

According to Bakare-Oki, “We have been able to improve our surveillance unit, and on a daily basis, officers move out to check the excesses of our men on the road. The surveillance officers go out in plain clothes, like a mystery shopper, to identify our men who intend to operate against laid down guidelines. These are what we put in place to check the excesses of our men on the road.”

“We have a series of examples where our men are penalised whenever they are reported, and we do due diligence to ensure that we establish the truth. If our men are found wanting, they are always punished,” he added.

Bakare-Oki emphasized that LASTMA remains committed to enhancing traffic management across the state, ensuring smoother movement of vehicles, people, and goods, while taking public complaints seriously and maintaining strict oversight of its officers.