LASTMA promises motorists effective traffic management during Easter

Following the regular upbeat in social activities during festive season with corresponding increased in vehicular traffic and in addition to the on-going construction works at various parts of Lagos, the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has assured residents of adequate and effective traffic management during the Easter festive period.

To ensure reduction in travel time during the festive period, the traffic management agency noted that more personnel and traffic management materials would be deployed for seamless traffic operations before, during and after the coming festive periods.

The General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who made this known on Thursday at the Agency’s Headquarters, Oshodi, disclosed that all Operational heads including the newly restructured Agency’s District Comptrollers, Commanders and Zonal Heads would be fully on ground for seamless traffic management during the festive period.

Bakare-Oki reiterated that the Provost, Monitoring and Surveillance Units of the Agency would be out to closely monitor performance and ensure that all LASTMA officers on the road effectively and efficiently display civility and high level professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

According to the General Manager “I specially congratulate all Lagosians on this occasion of Easter Celebration and I assure all road users particularly motoring public that Lastma personnel would be deployed to every strategic locations to adequately monitor vehicular movements across the State”.

Stressing further, Bakare-Oki maintained that the structural arrangements and deployments put on ground for seamless traffic flow during the celebrations would be sustained and improved upon for the forthcoming Eid-Fitri festivity.

For any traffic Complaints, Comment and Commendations (CCC) about the conduct of LASTMA personnel, members of the public particularly motorists are enjoined to call the following hotlines 08100565860, 08129928515, 08129928503 & (08129928597 WhatsApp Only) or via our Social Media Handles (Twitter ‘X’ – @followlastma), (Instagram – @ekolastma_), (Facebook – @ekolastma), (YouTube – LastmaTV) and (email – followlawtma@gmail.com).

“Every morotists must obey traffic regulations, drive within speed limit, must avoid reckless driving and also to carry out regular maintenance works on their vehicles before putting them on the road in order to avoid road accident”.

He equally assured motorists that Lastma Officers presence would be felt at all the major roads intersections along with regular/consistence patrol especially along notorious trafgic flash points.

While enjoining both commercial and private car owners including other road users to strictly comply with traffic rules and regulations, Bakare-Oki however warned that any traffic infractions or disobedience of traffic managers directives would attract serious sanctions as contained in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 as amended.