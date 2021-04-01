LASTMA officers intercept two robbers, impound vehicle in Lekki

No fewer than three Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers were reported to have arrested two suspected armed robbers in Lekki and handed them over to the Nigerian Police for immediate prosecution under the state criminal law.

The LASTMA officer also impounded the unnumbered, wine coloured Toyota Camry Sedan vehicle used for the robbery operations at Ikate, Lekki-Ajah axis of the State.

It was gathered that the traffic officers arrested the two suspects and impounded their vehicle on Thursday at about 12.00 pm in the state.

The Guild gathered that trouble started for the suspects after they were intercepted and were been interrogated by the traffic officers when a lady, name withheld, raced to the scene accusing the occupants of the vehicle of traffic robbery.

According to the lady, she boarded the vehicle unknowingly that it was a one-chance vehicle and that the two occupants forcefully collected all her valuable and they include phone, ATM debit card and some other items.

The two one-chance robbers and the victim were subsequently taken and handed over to the police division at Maroko by the LASTMA officers for thorough investigation and prosecution by the police.

Commending the officers for their bravery, LASTMA General Manager, Olajide Oduyoye, said that LASTMA does not only manage traffic on Lagos roads but also render humanitarian services on our roads.

Oduyoye, in a statement signed its Public Affairs Officer, Filade Olumide, recalled the assistance rendered by some LASTMA officers to a pregnant lady and her child at Fagba area of Iju-Ishaga axis of the State, who had an accident on a commercial motorcycle that plied one-way about a week and a half back now.

Oduyoye enjoined Lagos residents to always be vigilant when embarking on commercial vehicles, insist on drivers obeying the Lagos State Traffic Law as promulgated by the Lagos State House of Assembly, and generally encourage our traffic officers while on their duty posts so that they can do more.