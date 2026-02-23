LASTMA officer, two motorcyclists die in Lagos auto crash

An unidentified officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and two commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada riders, have been reported dead after an auto crash along the Badagry–Seme Expressway in the state.

It was gathered that the accident occurred at the busy Badagry roundabout, where the LASTMA officer was managing traffic, while the Okada riders were waiting to pick up passengers to their destination within the Badagry Local |Government Area of the state.

The Guild learnt that the auto crash that halted commercial activities and threw the entire community into mourning occurred at about 9.45am on Monday in the council.

Eyewitnesses reported that the ill-fated truck experienced a brake failure and veered off its route a few meters before the Badagry roundabout.

Efforts by The Guild to get LASTMA’s response on its officer’s death proved abortive, but the Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Badagry, Yusuf Sanni, confirmed the auto crash to newsmen.

Sanni said that the driver had been arrested and taken into custody at the Badagry Police Station.

While attributing the crash to loss of control, he urged motorists to steer clear of the area while emergency responders worked to clear the wreckage.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at a hospital mortuary, while the truck involved in the crash has been impounded at the police station.