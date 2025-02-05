LASTMA officer survives auto crash in Ikeja

A Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer narrowly escaped death after being involved in a serious auto crash in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the trailer, with Bauchi State number plate KTG 33 ZZ, was traveling at an excessive speed along Oba Ogunji Road en route to Omole Junction when the driver lost control.

The vehicle veered off course, resulting in a catastrophic collision. The impact was so severe that it left the LASTMA officer, who was on his way to commence his afternoon duty, with a fractured right leg and hand.

Emergency responders rushed the officer to the Surgical Emergency Centre of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where medical specialists determined that the injuries were too severe to save his leg. Tragically, the officer underwent an immediate amputation of his right leg.

In a shocking turn of events, the trailer driver fled the scene in an attempt to evade responsibility. However, thanks to the swift action of security operatives from the Ojodu Police Station and vigilant LASTMA officials, the driver was apprehended shortly after the incident.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, visited the injured officer at LASUTH to express his sympathy and condemn the reckless behavior that led to the accident.

Bakare-Oki stated that the tragedy could have been avoided if the driver had exercised due diligence and adhered to basic road safety rules.

He emphasized the importance of safety consciousness among trailer and truck operators, as well as all motorists, reminding them of the irreplaceable value of human life.

Bakare-Oki also reiterated the role of LASTMA officers in ensuring smooth traffic flow and fostering economic growth in Lagos State.

“LASTMA officers are not adversaries to motorists; they are here to ensure orderliness and safety on our roads,” he said.

LASTMA has vowed to continue its efforts to enhance road safety and prevent such tragedies in the future.