LASTMA officer commits suicide weeks after redeployment

By News Desk

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed death of one of his staff who allegedly committed suicide within Opebi axis in Ikeja.

It was gathered that the deceased LASTMA officer, identified as Akinde’s lifeless body was seen dangling on a tree which attracted several residents to raise alarm.

The body of Akinde was found on the tree few meters away from the popular Adebola House along Opebi road, Ikeja Local Government.

Before his demise, a top official of the traffic management body disclosed that he was recently redeployed to the axis after spending several months managing traffic in Alausa secretariat axis.

Details later.