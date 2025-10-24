LASTMA nabs six traffic robbers under Ijora bridge

In a coordinated operation to protect public safety, the environment, and prevent crime, operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) apprehended six suspected members of the notorious “one-chance” syndicate operating beneath the Ijora Bridge corridor in Lagos.

Those apprehended were Adetunji Bashiru (28), Sulaiman Kada (35), Abubakar Bala (42), Abubakar Ahmed (28), Rasaq Gbadamosi (21), and Ibrahim Yakub (23).

The arrests, effected during a joint inter-agency enforcement exercise targeting illegal garages and parks operated by commercial transporters, as well as the removal of unauthorized shanties and criminal hideouts around Apapa Road, Costain, and Ijora underbridge, yielded substantial recoveries.

Confiscated items included 77 assorted mobile phones, two POS machines, multiple wristwatches, and other personal effects believed to have been forcibly taken from unsuspecting commuters and pedestrians.

The operation, led by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, featured a coalition of enforcement operatives drawn from the Nigeria Police Force, Mobile Police (MOPOL), Lagos State Task Force, Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), and the Nigerian Army.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Ijora underbridge axis had long served as a criminal enclave, accommodating miscreants, illegal traders, and “one-chance” syndicates specializing in orchestrated theft, violent assaults, and dispossession of innocent citizens.

The area had also evolved into a clandestine storage hub for stolen valuables and contraband goods.

During the operation, enforcement personnel discovered and confiscated several kegs of adulterated diesel and over 150 packs of expired plantain chips and cheese balls, which were being hoarded under unsanitary conditions, posing serious threats to public health and the environment.

In addition, the joint task team successfully demolished over 120 illegal shanties, including structures erected along the perimeter fence of St. Peter’s Catholic Nursery and Primary School, Apapa Road, reclaiming the area’s urban integrity and restoring its aesthetic order.

Speaking during the exercise, Giwa reaffirmed the Sanwo-Olu administration’s zero-tolerance policy toward environmental infractions, the unlawful occupation of public infrastructure, and the proliferation of criminal enclaves across Lagos.

He noted that the clean-up and arrests were integral components of the government’s holistic strategy to ensure a safer, cleaner, and more habitable metropolis.

The Special Adviser further issued a stern warning to criminal elements and illegal occupants still operating beneath bridges and in unauthorized spaces to vacate immediately, emphasizing that similar enforcement operations would continue with renewed vigor until full compliance is achieved across the state.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, commended the professional synergy among all participating enforcement agencies, describing the exercise as a demonstration of inter-agency cooperation at its best.

He reiterated that LASTMA’s mandate transcends conventional traffic management, extending into public safety, environmental protection, and the safeguarding of transport corridors from criminal encroachment.

Bakare-Oki urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities promptly, and cooperate with ongoing government efforts to sanitize and secure the city’s transport infrastructure.

The agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed that the suspects’ cases would be transferred to the appropriate law enforcement authorities for further investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.