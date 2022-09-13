​LASTMA issues trucks’ owners under Costain bridge 7-days ultimatum for removal

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has issued a 7-day ultimatum order to truck owners for removal of vehicles illegally parked under the Costain Bridge to Iganmu axis of the state.

The 7-day notice is said to be coming after several days of inspections of the area by officials of the state government.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, noted that those also affected by the 7-day ‘Removal Order’ notice include occupiers of illegal structures, shanties, kiosks and containerized shops.

Giwa, in a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs Unit, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Tuesday stressed that it was an eyesore that the level of degradation of roads by the activities of truck drivers and hoodlums, who smoke under the bridge.

On his part, the General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba said that when the ultimatum expires, officials of the agency would clampdown on all criminal elements disturbing law-abiding citizens and motorists around the axis.

Oreagba noted that these illegal business operators, including iron benders, mechanics and food vendors have turned the axis into an unhealthy environment.

He added that they have littered the entire vicinity with indiscriminate dumping of refuse and waste materials.

“It is interesting to note that none of these drivers parking their heavy-duty vehicles illegally, including owners of illegal structures, mechanics and other operators under the Costain Bridge had any permit from the State Government” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

