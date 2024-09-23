LASTMA Impounds 488 Vehicles for plying BRT lanes

In its ongoing effort to maintain discipline and ensure a seamless traffic environment, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has seized 488 vehicles for illegally plying dedicated lanes for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles.



The vehicles were impounded by LASTMA operatives at strategic locations across the state, including Ikorodu, Maryland, Anthony, Apongbon, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ojuelegba, and Oyingbo.



According to the agency, the vehicles were impounded between January and August for violating BRT lane regulations and the drivers have been dragged before the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.



LASTMA’s Public Affairs Director, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed this statistics through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday evening.



Taofiq cautioned private and commercial motorists to desist from using the BRT corridors, emphasizing that this is against law.



“All motorists, both private and commercial, must immediately stop infringing on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes across the state,” he stated.



He warned motorists using the Abule-Egba BRT corridor to cease operations on the designated lane, following the Lagos State Public Works Corporation’s completion of road rehabilitation from Abule-Egba to Iyana-Ipaja.



“With the road’s enhanced condition, illegal use of BRT lanes is now unnecessary and unacceptable” it added.



The Lagos State Government remains committed to delivering world-class infrastructure, to achieve this, it urges road users to reciprocate by exhibiting discipline, patience, and responsibility.



“By working together, we can create a safer, more efficient, and seamless transportation system that enhances the quality of life for every citizen”.