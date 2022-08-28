LASTMA impounds 20 vehicles operating illegally across parks, garages

In a bid to ensure free flow of traffic and illegal operation of commercial vehicles in the state, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded no fewer than 20 vehicles for operating illegally across parks and garages at Apongbon Bridge and Ikorodu Roundabouts.

The arrested drivers of the 20 impounded commercial buses were said to have been fined N100, 000 each after pleading guilty to their charges when they were arraigned before a Mobile Court.

The General Manager of the Authority, Bolaji Oreagba, said that the illegal activities of the owners of the commercial vehicles on bridges and roundabouts across the state contravened the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

He stated that it was nauseating to see the drivers constituting public nuisances by operating illegally on Bridges and Roundabouts thereby causing avoidable traffic gridlock and inconveniencing other motorists and road users.

Oreagba, through a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs Unit, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq on Sunday noted that the Enforcement Unit of the Authority had to embark on the exercise at Apongbon Bridge and Ikorodu Roundabouts after the drivers failed to comply with several warnings issued to them.

He stressed that the Authority would not rest on his oars in curbing illegal activities of the unruly commercial vehicle operators.

“We would continue to ensure free flow of traffic movement around Bridges and Roundabouts across the State by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown operations on these stubborn commercial buses operating illegal parks, garages and car mart in the State”,he said.

On his part, the Head of the Enforcement Unit of LASTMA, Odunuga Olukayode stated that the Agency is committed to continuing to clamp down on the nefarious activities of disobedient commercial vehicle operators.

