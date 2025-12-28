LASTMA goes after traffic violators around worship centres, others

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has launched a decisive statewide crackdown on motorists who indiscriminately park vehicles and obstruct traffic around worship centres, markets, nightclubs, event venues and other major social convergence points as the state braces for the traditionally busy cross-over night celebrations.

It cautioned motorists and event organisers against the abuse of public roads, stressing that all traffic infractions would attract strict sanctions in line with existing laws.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, gave the warning on Sunday through a statement made available by the agency’s spokesperson, Taofiq Adebayo.

Bakare-Oki noted that cross-over night is typically characterised by a sharp surge in vehicular and pedestrian movement, worsened by loosely coordinated social activities such as carnivals, street jams, roadside festivities and spontaneous celebrations.

While acknowledging the cultural and religious significance of these gatherings, he condemned the conversion of public roads into illegal parking spaces and informal event venues, describing the practice as a grave violation of traffic regulations.

According to him, such actions pose serious threats to public safety, hinder emergency response and disrupt urban mobility across the metropolis.

He therefore warned motorists against abandoning vehicles on carriageways, road shoulders, medians, pedestrian walkways and critical access corridors leading to places of worship and social hubs.

He also cautioned organisers and participants of carnivals, street parties and festive events against blocking highways and inner roads without lawful authorisation and proper coordination with relevant government agencies.

To address anticipated traffic challenges, Bakare-Oki disclosed that LASTMA has activated a reinforced traffic management, monitoring and enforcement framework for cross-over night.

He said trained traffic officers, backed by rapid response units and advance surveillance teams operating under the recently inaugurated “LASTMA 24-Hour Night Gangs,” would be strategically deployed across identified flashpoints statewide.

“These teams will ensure seamless vehicular movement, enforce parking regulations rigorously and promptly clear all unlawful obstructions to traffic flow,” he said, adding that offenders would be sanctioned without exception in strict compliance with extant traffic laws.

The LASTMA boss further appealed to religious institutions, market leaders, club operators and event organisers to demonstrate civic responsibility by making adequate parking arrangements, deploying internal traffic control measures and engaging proactively with traffic authorities to prevent congestion from spilling onto public roads.

He also urged residents and visitors to cooperate with traffic officials, obey traffic directives and exercise patience, restraint and responsibility as Lagos prepares to usher in the new year.

“Collective compliance remains indispensable to the realisation of a peaceful, orderly and seamlessly managed cross-over night across Lagos State,” Bakare-Oki said.

LASTMA reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, maintaining public order on the roads