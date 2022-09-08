LASTMA, FCT administrators partner on traffic management, others

The Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has partnered the Federal Capital Territory Administrators (FCTA) on traffic management and control across the state.

The collaboration is said to be due to the high influx of people trooping daily into the state and the traffic congestion which has become a menace.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba explained that the traffic challenges across the state had necessitated the establishment of LASTMA on the 15th of July, 2000 during the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oreagba, who was represented by the Director of Rescue Department, Adeolu Joan said that the 22 years old agency, in achieving its mandate, has over 4000 personnel managing the traffic across the metropolis for the desired goal of free flow of vehicular movement.

He maintained that all working ethics of the Authority including operations are being guarded and regulated by the Lagos State Traffic Sector Reform Law of 2018 as amended.

“Let me inform you that LASTMA was not established for revenue generation as being insinuated by some sections of the public. The Authority is purely saddled with the Control, Management and Regulation of Traffic related matters within Lagos metropolis”.

“And we will continue to strive to achieve a Greater Lagos vision where effective and efficient traffic management will drive, improve and increase socio-economic development of Lagos”, he said.

The manager, through a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs, Adebayo Taofiq yesterday highlighted details of the workings of the Authority including all the various departments and units that made up LASTMA.

On his part, the Head of the delegation and Secretary of the Economic, Planning Revenue Generation and Public, Private Partnership, (PPP) Agboola Lukman Dabiri, who was represented by Baba Shu’aibu Adukke, said his team was on a two-day working visit to understudy LASTMA’s new and modern innovations of Road Traffic Management Control in order to improve on their services in FCT.

He further commended LASTMA for its steadfastness in traffic management and control across the State.

