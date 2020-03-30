LASTMA ex-CEO, Olakpe, passes on at 65

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The former Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Chris Olakpe, has been confirmed dead, barely a year after leaving the agency.

Olakpe, who retired from Nigerian Police as an Assistant Inspector-General, was confirmed dead on Monday by officials of Lagos State Government.

It was gathered that he died yesterday night at the age of 65, less than three months to his 66th birthday which had been earmarked for celebration.

A top LASTMA official, who confirmed his demise to our correspondent, disclosed that his death still remains a shock to the agency because he was not sick before his death.

Also LASTMA’s Director of Research and Statistics, Isaac Adetimiro, who also confirmed his death, said: “We heard about it this morning. He did not show any sign of any sickness. We are really shocked”.

Olakpe was a graduate of Sociology and Anthropology from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

After his education, the deceased was enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent on 17 July, 1980.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1982 and traversed various commands, including Bayelsa and Plateau where he served as Commissioner of Police.

Olakpe was also the Deputy Commandant of the Police Academy, Kano and Commissioner of Police of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit, Lagos.

A Member of the International Association of Bomb Technicians (IABT) and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (ICAP), Olakpe rose to become Assistant Inspector General of Police before his retirement in 2014.

He was appointed LASTMA CEO on 2 November, 2015 by former Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.