LASTMA equips schoolchildren on traffic management guidelines

In a bid to groom future leaders that would comply with traffic laws, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has equipped dozens of schoolchildren on rules and regulations on traffic management across the state.

Some of the schoolchildren trained and educated by the traffic management agency were from Kids Court School in Surulere Local Government.

Addressing the schoolchildren, General Manager, LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, charged the participants to be good traffic ambassador and agents of change to their families in order to ensure orderliness and safety always.

According to the General Manager “Students numbering over fifty (males & females) were educated on various traffic signs which include Prohibitory and Warning signs which must be obeyed by motorists on our roads”

In a statement released by the Director of Public Affairs Department (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, Oreagba, who was represented by Assistant Controller, James Adeoye, disclosed that students were enlightened on the negative impacts of traffic congestions on human life and the need to regularly ensure free flow of traffic on roads.

The LASTMA boss explained further that traffic management and control are central to human activities. According to him, traffic affects all aspects of human endeavours and pursuits as it determines travel time and arrival.

He emphasized on why students and other pedestrians must not walk on the road while backing traffic flow, crossing in between two big vehicles, crossing at non- Zebra crossing designated areas and crossing on the highways including other road activities students should desist from for safety.

The General Manager confirmed that the Lagos State School Traffic Safety Advocacy Programme (LASTSAP) is a carefully designed and unique traffic education programme for primary/secondary school students aimed at developing a better understanding of road traffic safety/reducing the impact of trauma on our roads…it is also aimed at protecting the future and ensuring sustainable development by catching them young”

He maintained that youth segment is an essential key in the development of any nation, because they have the potential and capability to make change happen for themselves, their communities and the rest of the world.

Oreagba stressed that in order to enhance transparency and as part modern technological innovations in addressing transport management challenges, the Lagos State Government recently deployed 500 Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices (hand-held cameras) to personnel of the Agency.

Earlier in her address, the Key Stage Lead of the School, Oluwatunmise Oluwaseyi, thanked the entire Lastma management for the time devoted to educate their pupils on laws partaining traffic management and control in Lagos.

She further said that inculcating traffic/road signs into students at a tender age would go a long way in reducing all man-made infractions and accidents on roads.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

