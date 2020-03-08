LASTMA dismisses, sanctions 25 erring officers in five months

By Olawale Abdul-Fatah
In a bid to ensure discipline among officers of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the management has disclosed that atleast 25 erring officers have been sanctioned and dismissed for engaging in unethical conduct at their duty post in the last five months.
LASTMA management added that before the actions, each of the affected officers was subjected to investigations with outcome indicating punishments deserved by the affected officers.
The General Manager, LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye, disclosed the number of affected officers on Sunday while reacting to a viral video of a LASTMA officer having an altercation with a commercial bus conductor at Maryland yesterday.
Oduyoye stated unequivocally that rules of engagement between LASTMA officers and members of the public do not include being physical with traffic offenders while enforcing 2018 road traffic law in the state.
The general manager, in a statement signed by an Assistant Director of the agency’s Public Affairs Unit, Filade Olumide, further said that circumstances surrounding the video has been investigated thoroughly, saying, during investigation, it was discovered that the bus had contravened some sections of the traffic law.
According to him, the bus door was opened on motion while the conductor was also caught on camera hanging. This is one offense the driver and conductor have committed several times in the past and often evade arrest.
While hinting that the mode of evading arrest by this particular bus driver and conductor was to pretend to faint at the point where they contravened the law in order to whip up public sympathy against LASTMA officers, the General Manager urge road users to adhere strictly to traffic law in order to reduce travel time for economic growth.
Oduyoye further disclosed that the police escort, driver and conductor have been released owing to public sentiments that had trailed the viral video.
On the part of LASTMA, the general manager assured that residents that the agency would not shield any erring officers, saying, 25 officers of the agency had gone through disciplinary procedure and necessary sanction administered with some having their appointment terminated since he assumed office in October 2019.
Oduyoye stated that concerted effort will be deployed to apprehend these con artist offenders to face the full wrath of the law, even as he enjoined commuters to refrain from preventing LASTMA officials from carrying out their duties because enforcement is principally meant for their safety and security.
This story is a misrepsentation of facts. Where, when and how was the statement made by the General Manager of LASTMA and to whom
WHICH ASPECT SIR; THIS IS THE FULL STORY
In a bid to ensure discipline among officers of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the management has disclosed that atleast 25 erring officers have been sanctioned and dismissed for engaging in unethical conduct at their duty post in the last five months.
LASTMA management added that before the actions, each of the affected officers was subjected to investigations with outcome indicating punishments deserved by the affected officers.
The General Manager, LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye, disclosed the number of affected officers on Sunday while reacting to a viral video of a LASTMA officer having an altercation with a commercial bus conductor at Maryland yesterday.
Oduyoye stated unequivocally that rules of engagement between LASTMA officers and members of the public do not include being physical with traffic offenders while enforcing 2018 road traffic law in the state.
The general manager, in a statement signed by an Assistant Director of the agency’s Public Affairs Unit, Filade Olumide, further said that circumstances surrounding the video has been investigated thoroughly, saying, during investigation, it was discovered that the bus had contravened some sections of the traffic law.
According to him, the bus door was opened on motion while the conductor was also caught on camera hanging. This is one offense the driver and conductor have committed several times in the past and often evade arrest.
While hinting that the mode of evading arrest by this particular bus driver and conductor was to pretend to faint at the point where they contravened the law in order to whip up public sympathy against LASTMA officers, the General Manager urge road users to adhere strictly to traffic law in order to reduce travel time for economic growth.
Oduyoye further disclosed that the police escort, driver and conductor have been released owing to public sentiments that had trailed the viral video.
On the part of LASTMA, the general manager assured that residents that the agency would not shield any erring officers, saying, 25 officers of the agency had gone through disciplinary procedure and necessary sanction administered with some having their appointment terminated since he assumed office in October 2019.
Oduyoye stated that concerted effort will be deployed to apprehend these con artist offenders to face the full wrath of the law, even as he enjoined commuters to refrain from preventing LASTMA officials from carrying out their duties because enforcement is principally meant for their safety and security.
RE: LASTMA OFFICER BEATS BUS CONDUCTOR
The attention of the management of Lagos State Traffic Management Authourity (LASTMA) has been drawn to a video trending on line of a LASTMA officer having an altercation with a commercial bus conductor at Maryland, Lagos on Saturday, 7th March, 2020
The General Manager, LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye while reacting to the trending video stated unequivocally that the rules of engagement for the agency officials with members of the public does not include being physical with traffic offender as stated in the Law that guides the agency’s operations.
Oduyoye further said that the circumstances surrounding the video has been investigated thoroughly and it was discovered that the bus was to have been contravened for leaving the bus door open on motion while the conductor was also caught hanging on camera, adding that they have committed this same offences several times in the past.
The General Manager clarified that this is the modus operandi of this particular bus driver and the conductor by pretending to faint at the point of being contravened in order to whip up public sympathy against our officers, he therefore urge road users in Lagos to adhere strictly to the traffic law of the State in order to keep traffic flowing for economic growth and well being of all.
He assured the public that justice will be done on the issue as the driver, the police escort and the conductor have been released owing to public sentiments while reiterating that 25 officers of the agency had gone through disciplinary procedure and necessary sanction administered with some having their appointment terminated since he assumed office in October 2019.
Oduyoye stated that concerted effort will be deployed to apprehend these con artist offenders to face the full wraught of the law while he enjoined commuters and the public to refrain from preventing LASTMA officials from carrying out their duties because enforcement is principally meant for their safety and security.
Filade Olumide
Asst. Director, Public Affairs
SIR, THE HEADLINE OF THE STORY WAS PICKED FROM THIS PARAGRAPH SIR————He assured the public that justice will be done on the issue as the driver, the police escort and the conductor have been released owing to public sentiments while reiterating that 25 officers of the agency had gone through disciplinary procedure and necessary sanction administered with some having their appointment terminated since he assumed office in October 2019.