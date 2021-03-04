LASTMA dismissed officer under detention for extorting motorists

A Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) dismissed officer, Shakiru Agbaje, has been placed under detention for allegedly extorting motorists and engaging in other illegal activities across the state.

Agbaje, who was apprehended while allegedly enforcing the Lagos road traffic law unauthorised at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Junction, Idi-Araba axis of Lagos, was said to have been dismissed about nine years ago from service.

As gathered, the LASTMA suspected impostor was famous in Mushin Local Government and often parade himself as an enforcement officer of the agency as well as extorts funds from motorists.

Confirming the detention on Thursday, General Manager of LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye, disclosed that Agbaje was dismissed for presenting a fake certificate to the agency and that the action resulted in his dismissal.

He said the dismissed officer’s activities had brought untold hardship and terror on unsuspecting motorists and residents of Mushin and environs, where he parades himself as a traffic officer to perpetrate illegal activities and harassment of unsuspecting members of the public.

Oduyoye, who frowned at the untoward behaviour of Agabje, stressed that his illegal activities and that of some members of the society have caused irreparable damage to the reputation and image of the agency.

“All those who have long been sacked or disengaged from the agency and who still wear LASTMA uniforms to perpetrate illegal activities will soon be caught. We urge the general public to always take note of the names of LASTMA officers they relate with. Go about your lawful activities, strictly obey and adhere to Lagos Traffic Laws and Regulations”, he added.

The LASTMA boss also stated that the outcome of the investigation on the arrested impersonator would be made public and he will be punished in accordance with the law.