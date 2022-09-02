LASTMA boss educates students traffics rules, roads dangers

The General Manager of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba, has educated Post Graduates Students of School of Transportation, Lagos State University (LASU) on traffic rules and road dangers across the state.

Oreagba urged the students to be a good ambassador of their families and shun all vices that could derail them from concentrating on their education.

According to him, the Agency was established mainly to transform the State transportation system in order to ensure free flow of traffic and also reduce accidents.

Oreagba, through a statement released by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq said that operations of LASTMA are governed with three ‘E’s ‘Traffic Engineering’, ‘Traffic Enlightenment and Education’ and ‘Traffic Enforcement’

He confirmed that the deployment of Traffic Management Solution (TMS) handheld devices and body-worn cameras to capture real-time picture evidence of traffic violators has improved traffic management and control across Lagos.

“Let me commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his huge investment in constant training and retraining of LASTMA personnel which has brought better performances and delivery”. he said.

The GM further confirmed that the rail project along Badagry axis which would serve as an alternative to road transportation would commence operations soon.

On his part, one of the students’ representative, Jide Adeleye, commended operatives of LASTMA for their prompt and effective management of traffic across the State.

He called on the government to provide more security for LASTMA officers as against incessant attacks by motorists particularly commercial bus drivers.

