LASTMA begins 24hrs traffic management to ease gridlocks

To tackle persistent traffic congestion and improve safety, Lagos State has begun round-the-clock traffic management to ensure the uninterrupted movement of people, continuous monitoring, and swift clearance of traffic obstructions across the metropolis.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), aims to provide constant monitoring and quick intervention for traffic disruptions at any time of day or night.

A key part of the initiative is the establishment of the Night Rapid Response Gang, a specialized unit within LASTMA tasked with swiftly addressing night-time traffic incidents, including vehicle breakdowns, collisions, and other obstructions along critical routes in the metropolis.

Commissioned by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, the initiative, reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining order and enhancing commuter safety on Lagos roads.

According to Giwa, the 24-hour operation indicates the government’s strong commitment to staying alert, working efficiently, and managing traffic carefully, especially as the city gets busier during the festive season when there are more vehicles and business activities.

He added that this measure reflects Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s goal to keep people, goods, and services moving smoothly in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic center.

Giwa explained that the system is carefully designed to allow continuous monitoring, fast emergency response, and immediate removal of traffic obstacles at any time, reducing congestion and making travel easier for commuters.

“This initiative exemplifies the Lagos State Government’s resolute commitment to safeguarding mobility, preserving lives, and sustaining economic productivity through perpetual traffic oversight,” the Special Adviser stated.

Alongside these traffic management efforts, government carried out a large clearance operation on Apapa Road, Coastain, and under the Ijora Bridge.

The operation removed illegal structures, shacks, and unregulated trading that had blocked traffic and endangered public safety.

The operation, led by Giwa in partnership with LASTMA, the Nigeria Police Force, Mobile Police (MOPOL), the Lagos State Task Force, and the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), removed unauthorized traders, makeshift buildings, and environmental hazards.

During the operation on Thursday, the team discovered an illegal diesel dumping site and seized large amounts of expired food products, like plantain chips and cheese balls, stored in unsanitary conditions.

The cleanup followed repeated warnings and public campaigns asking illegal occupants under bridges to leave. Teams also discovered blocked drainage channels filled with metal debris, which caused flooding and environmental damage.

Additionally, several commercial buses and tricycles operating illegally on the newly built Coastain Bridge and Apapa Road were impounded.

Shacks near St. Catholic Church School on Apapa Road were demolished, restoring the area to its proper use for urban and educational purposes. Criminal hideouts under the Ijora Bridge were also removed to improve public security.

Giwa stressed that the Sanwo-Olu administration will not compromise on public safety, environmental protection, or enforcing the law. He said Lagos must remain a city known for structure, order, and discipline.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, appealed to traders, transport operators, and commuters to comply with government directives, utilize designated markets and parking facilities, and actively support the administration’s efforts to maintain a safe, efficient, and orderly metropolis.

He emphasized that the integration of 24-hour traffic management with environmental enforcement represents the Lagos State Government’s holistic approach to sustainable urban mobility.