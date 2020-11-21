Report on Interest
LASTMA arrests Police officer for driving against traffic

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has arrested a police officer (yet to be identified) for driving against traffic at Obalende axis of the state.
As gathered, the police officer was arrested by the LASTMA enforcement team led by the General Manager, Olajide Oduyoye, driving a yellow commercial bus popularly called Danfo, violating the state traffic law 2012.
In the video obtained by The Guild, Oduyoye, on Saturday, was seen to have apprehended the law enforcement officer and insisted on implementing provisions of the law on traffic contravention.
The arrest came barely two days after the state government vowed to enforce the traffic law including full forfeiture of the automobile, irrespective of the offenders in the state.

 

The Guild
