LASTMA arrests fake traffic officer extorting ₦65,000 daily from motorists

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has apprehended a 47-year-old man, Adetayo Adewodun, for impersonating the agency to extort ₦65,000 daily from motorists around the Itire Junction axis of the state.

Adewodun was said to have been arrested after a motorist, Ayano Stephen, who paid the suspect ₦7,800 over a false offence, alerted LASTMA about the 47-year-old’s conduct.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, reaffirmed the Agency’s unwavering dedication to integrity, professionalism, and transparency in traffic management operations throughout Lagos State.

Bakare-Oki further reiterated the Agency’s zero-tolerance policy towards impersonation and fraudulent practices, emphasizing that all authentic LASTMA officers can be distinctly identified by their official uniforms, personalized name tags, and unique service identification numbers.

In a statement made available to The Guild by the agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, he appealed to Lagosians, particularly motorists, to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious enforcement activity or impersonation attempts through the Agency’s verified communication channels, especially its toll-free emergency number (080000527862), assuring that such reports will receive immediate and decisive action.

“I can assure the public that the suspect will be arraigned before a Mobile Court to serve as a deterrent to other unscrupulous elements who habitually disguise as LASTMA officials to extort innocent members of the public.”

According to the statement, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, Mr. Adewodun, accosted one Ayano Stephen, driver of a white Hilux vehicle (GME 259 TE) belonging to a construction firm, for allegedly making an unlawful turn at the aforementioned junction. Posing as an operative of LASTMA, the impostor deceitfully demanded ₦80,000 as a supposed penalty for the traffic violation.

“Unable to meet the outrageous demand, Stephen pleaded and eventually parted with the only cash in his possession, a sum of ₦7,800, which he handed over to the fake officer.

“However, shortly after the transaction, the motorist became suspicious of the suspect’s demeanor and promptly contacted the Agency through its toll-free hotline (0800-00-LASTMA / 0800-005-27862) to verify the authenticity of the alleged officer.

“Acting upon the distress report, LASTMA’s Surveillance and Intelligence Unit, under the directive of the General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, swiftly mobilized to the location. On sighting the approaching enforcement team, the suspect attempted to flee but was hotly pursued, apprehended within minutes, and immediately conveyed to the LASTMA Headquarters at Oshodi for interrogation.

“During a rigorous questioning session, Adewodun confessed to being a member of a three-man criminal syndicate that routinely parades itself as LASTMA personnel around the Itire axis, extorting unsuspecting motorists under the guise of enforcing traffic regulations. He further divulged that the gang operates across several road intersections and makes an average of ₦65,000 daily through such nefarious activities”.