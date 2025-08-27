LASIEC blames ad-hoc staff payments delay on incomplete bank details

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has attributed the delay in the payment of some ad-hoc staff engaged for the July 12 local government elections to incomplete bank details submitted during accreditation.

The Commission stated that all verified staff had already been paid within the scheduled timeframe, dismissing reports suggesting widespread non-payment and financial misconduct.

In a statement issued by its Public Affairs Department on Wednesday, LASIEC emphasized that payments to the majority of ad-hoc personnel were concluded within the last two weeks, a timeline the Commission described as “unprecedented” in its operational history.

The few outstanding cases, it said, are being resolved in coordination with Electoral Officers and affected staff members, who have been advised to update or correct their bank details to facilitate prompt disbursement.

“Verification is ongoing with the designated officers at the Commission to ensure that those with corrected details are settled promptly.

The electoral body also took issue with the tone of the media report, describing the use of the word “outrage” as unnecessarily sensational.

It clarified that no formal complaints or petitions had been received from ad-hoc staff regarding unpaid wages, and denied any suggestion of mismanagement or embezzlement of funds related to the exercise.

“Such misrepresentations undermine public confidence in democratic institutions.

“LASIEC remains committed to conducting its duties with transparency, integrity, and fairness, and urges media houses and the public to verify facts before publication,” it added.

The Commission reaffirmed its appreciation for the ad-hoc staff who contributed to the successful conduct of the local government elections and assured that all verified claims would be addressed without delay as bank information is corrected and verified.