LASG urges residents to respond to SMS on stimulus food package before expiration 

By NewsDesk

The Lagos State Government has urged its residents, especially those who are sixty years old and above to respond to Short Messaging Services (SMS) sent to their mobile phones by the government before its expiration to ensure prompt distribution of stimulus emergency food package from the state government are delivered to their doorsteps.

It explained that the accompanied apprehension that followed the SMS received by many aged residents trying to seek the authenticity of the message to avoid being scammed had necessitated the call and confirmation by the state that it indeed forwarded the SMS to aged as part of the measures put in place to reach the aged and vulnerable residents for whom the stimulus food package is meant for.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, who made the call, clarified that an SMS from the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA, had been sent out to the aged asking them to reply with a “YES”, “FOOD YES” or “SWITCH YES” if their registered home address with the Agency is still valid, adding that those who got the message must quickly respond to the SMS as they have till midday 12:00pm of Tuesday, March 31st 2020 which is the SMS expiration period.

Lawal, through a statement on Monday, said the stimulus, which comes in packs of raw food items, to be distributed to every local government in the State is aimed at cushioning the effects of the fourteen days lockdown directive by state and Federal Governments, noting that as soon as all responses are collated, beneficiaries would start receiving their stimulus emergency food package from the state government.

The Commissioner, who noted that the Ministry of Agriculture was collaborating with LASRRA to reach the targeted audience as well as ensure fairness and evenness in the distribution of the stimulus packages, stressed the importance of each Lagos resident registering with the Agency to access similar social benefits in the future.