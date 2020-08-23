LASG urges residents on COVID-19 safety measures

As part of efforts towards containing coronavirus across the state, the Lagos State Government has renewed calls for residents on the need for continued adherence to standard safety measures and guidelines outline by health experts and other stakeholders to mitigate the virus.

The government explained that the need to fully comply with all stipulated health guidelines aimed at effectively curbing the ravaging pandemic and gain total control against the virus necessitated the advice. The Chairman, Lagos State Health Service Commission, Dr. Adebayo Aderiye, said that since there was yet a vaccine to effectively treat the deadly respiratory diseases, all hands must be on deck in ensuring necessary precautions are taken to mitigate COVID-19 spread.

Dr. Aderiye, who made the call at the commissioning ceremony of biomedical equipment donated by the National Lottery Trust Fund to the Onikan Health Centre, Lagos Island, enjoined residents on continuous adherence to safety measures until such times when an effective vaccine is developed for the virus.

“The recent slight decline in the number of COVID-19 cases across the State does not in any way indicate that we should let down our guard. Except an effective vaccine has been developed in curbing its spread like small-pox, flu, and polio, it is still a deadly disease. We must also accept that it has come to stay, hence, we must do everything possible to protect ourselves from the terrible pandemic”.

While acknowledging the supportive roles of the government, corporate bodies and individuals in ensuring quality healthcare delivery across the state general hospitals, the chairman sought the judicious use of the medical equipment by all health workers in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

“We are here today to commission vital equipment such as defrillbillators, resuscitators, microscopes, incubators, and blood banks, amongst others, which were donated by the National Lottery Trust Fund to the Onikan Health Centre, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to support the state government in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic in Lagos state”, Aderiye stated.